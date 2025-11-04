Delaware Senate to return this week to address property taxes in New Castle County

The Delaware Senate will be back at work later this week to deal with another wrinkle in the ongoing saga surrounding reassessment in New Castle County.

The Senate special session on Thursday, November 6 comes in response to a recent Court of Chancery decision allowing New Castle County to charge different property tax rates for residential and non-residential properties.

It’s unclear whether or when the state House will meet to address the issue.

In a statement, New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry said the special session comes at his request, and that he hopes senators will extend the payment deadline for property taxes in the state’s most populous county.

Henry said that, as a result of the court’s October 30 ruling, the county needs more time to prepare property tax bills, including additional notices for some property owners. That delay means that property owners will need more time to pay before the current November 30 deadline.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Lori Will Tuesday denied a request from plaintiffs in the recently decided case to pause preparation of property tax bills in advance of their Delaware Supreme Court appeal Monday.

State lawmakers in both chambers will also return to Dover next week to address a potential $400 million budget hole caused by tax law changes in President Trump's so-called “Big Beautiful Bill Act.”