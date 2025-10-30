© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delaware Court of Chancery rejects challenge to post- reassessment split property tax rates

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published October 30, 2025 at 5:22 PM EDT

Delaware’s Court of Chancery upholds property tax rates created in New Council County to address post-reassessment concerns.

Vice Chancellor Lori Will rejected all arguments made by a coalition of landlords and property associations.That coalition argued the authority state lawmakers gave New Castle school districts to set split rates for residential and non-residential properties resulted in a misplaced tax burden.

In her decision, Will said state lawmakers have the power to classify property for rate-setting purposes once a uniform assessment methodology is in place - and their action was neither unreasonable nor arbitrary.

Will also notes any errors in the process were not “systemic or pervasive, but correctable,” adding the error rate of 0.66% suggests administrative difficulties.

She also ruled the state and county are providing remedies that are constitutionally sufficient for any correction of property tax classifications.

The only relief Will ordered is that New Castle Count must include in its tax bills a notice of any reclassification and a description of its new policy for disputing reclassifications.

The decision likely means New Castle County will send out tax bills with the new split rates approved by school districts soon, with payments due by Nov. 30th.
Politics & Government
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne