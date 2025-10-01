Georgetown planning committee backs cottage home zoning changes

The changes were initially introduced earlier this year in order to help clarify rules regarding the unique set up of cottage homes.

These homes, different from the “tiny homes” some might be familiar with, are distinct because these structures are double the size of a tiny home on average.

The changes, proposed by Georgetown Town Manager Gene Dvornick, clarify and codify rules to allow for the new type of homes to be built; Dvornick says these homes often use land in ways that the current rules don’t comment on.

Dvornick says the new rules are part of Georgetown’s larger effort to combat homelessness and provide affordable housing.

Springboard Delaware founder Judd Malone agrees.

“Housing is so hard to find. It’s hard to find vacancies, and it’s hard to find affordable rent. That is the reason this is such an important initiative here to change the zoning.” he said.

Malone says the changes will also affect Springboard Delaware's planned expansion of its pallet village announced earlier this year.

One concern raised by the commission was the location of the proposed cottage community: committee member Chris Lecates wants to ensure a good first impression.

“Where you’re located is going to be on Market Street, so when you come into Georgetown that’s one of the first things you’re going to see. So I’m very concerned that it’s constantly maintained and looks neat.” she said.

Anthony Vinciguerra, board member for builders Little Living LLC, assured the commission the homes would be maintained by a hired property managing firm.

The planning commission ultimately unanimously voted to recommend that town council approve the proposed changes.