-
Federal extended unemployment benefits ended Monday. That means the Delaware Department of Labor is starting to get back to normal, except for a huge…
-
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending down in Delaware and Gov. Carney recently loosened restrictions on businesses, restaurants and indoor…
-
The Delaware Department of Labor answered to state lawmakers on the state of unemployment benefits and its budget requests this year. The Department of…
-
The Department of Labor saw its entire department shift from employment training to unemployment insurance during the coronavirus pandemic. Department of…
-
New unemployment claims in Delaware remain fairly steady over the past few weeks. The Delaware Department of Labor received 2,720 claims for the week…
-
New Delaware unemployment claims have now reached six figures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Labor Department says it received 4,651 first-time…
-
Unemployment claims in the First State were up slightly last week after steadily falling for the previous six weeks.The Delaware Labor Department says…
-
Delaware’s economy is still shedding jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the rate continues to slow.First time unemployment claims in the First State…
-
A state employee has filed an EEOC complaint alleging she is the target of discrimination because of her Muslim religion.Madinah Brown has worked with…
-
A new court in Wilmington is meant to help low-level defendants find jobs.The Delaware Courts and the state Department of Labor announced phase one of the…