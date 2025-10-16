Delaware has a Department of Health and Social Services secretary

Christen Linke Young is officially the new secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.

Young was confirmed this week and formally sworn in at Legislative Hall in Dover.

She comes to Delaware with more than 15 years of experience in federal and state government.

That includes serving as Deputy Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council and Deputy Assistant to the President for Health and Veterans from 2021 to 2025 as well as overseeing implementation of the prescription drug pricing provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

She also served as Deputy Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

She says that combined experience will help her in Delaware.

"I think I have a broad perspective on all of the programs that exist at the federal and the state level, and how they can work together to support people,” said Young. “And what is so exciting and energizing about this role is the opportunity to use that knowledge in a really direct way to benefit Delawareans."

She notes that she has a lot of listening and learning to do over the next couple of weeks because there’s a lot she wants to understand about the challenges and opportunities the state faces.

Young explains one of her primary goals as DHSS secretary.

"Ensuring that we navigate change at the federal level as successfully as possible, and in a way that protects access to benefits and protects the flow of federal funds into Delaware, to the greatest extent possible. There are real challenges and changes ahead, and these are bumpy waters. And it is critical to do everything we can here at DHSS to navigate this process as smoothly as possible," said Young.

Young replaces Josette Manning who officially joined Sen Chris Coons team as State Director.