Retired Brigadier General Karen Berry named Delaware's inaugural secretary of veterans affairs

Retired Brigadier General Karen Berry is Gov. Matt Meyer's pick to lead the new Department of Veterans Affairs.

Earlier this month, the governor signed legislation creating Delaware’s first state-level Department of Veterans Affairs with a cabinet-level secretary in the hopes of allotting more funding and resources specifically to veterans' needs in the First State.

Berry made history as the first female in the Delaware National Guard to hold a Brigade Command position and earn the rank of Brigadier General.

Since 2023, she has been serving as a veterans advocacy specialist at Delaware Tech’s Owens Campus after serving for 36 years with the National Guard.

Her most recent service was as Director of the Joint Staff for both the Delaware and Connecticut National Guards, and she previously deployed to Afghanistan as Deputy Commander of the 335th Signal Command.

Her awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Delaware Conspicuous Service Cross.

“General Berry is the leader Delaware veterans deserve,” Gov. Meyer said in a statement. “She has worn the uniform, commanded with distinction at home and abroad, and dedicated her civilian career to education and service. Her lived experience, her leadership, and her lifelong commitment to veterans make her the ideal person to launch this new department. Delaware veterans will now have one of their own advocating for them at the cabinet table, and I look forward to her confirmation by the Delaware State Senate.”

By law, the Department of Veterans Affairs has to be fully functional by July 2030, but Berry’s nomination puts the office on track for a potential early start date.

As secretary of veterans affairs, Berry will be tasked with ensuring Delaware’s 70,000 veterans have an advocate at the cabinet table and coordinating benefits assistance, housing support, and health services.

“I am humbled and honored by this nomination,” Berry said in a statement. “Delaware’s veterans have given so much to our state and our nation. As Secretary of Veterans Affairs, I will work every day to ensure they receive the care, respect, and opportunities they have earned. This department is a promise kept — and I look forward to serving those who served us.”

In her civilian life, Berry taught mathematics for 25 years in Delaware schools before serving as a mathematics specialist at Sussex Central High School.

She must be confirmed by the State Senate before officially assuming the role.