Delaware creates new state-level Department of Veterans Affairs

Gov. Matt Meyer signs legislation to create a new state-level Department of Veterans Affairs.

Currently, the Department of State oversees all veteran services in the First State, including the Commission of Veterans Affairs, which advises the governor on issues impacting the 72,000 veterans living in Delaware.

With the signing of House Bill 1, sponsored by State Rep. Bill Carson (D-Smyrna) and State Sen. Nicole Poore (D-South New Castle), that commission, along with the Office of Veterans Affairs, the two Veterans Memorial Cemeteries and the state-run Veterans Home, will move under the new department with a cabinet-level secretary.

Chair of the Commission of Veterans Affairs Nolan Lewis says this move is an important step in ensuring veterans are advocated for effectively with lasting impact.

“This is not a ceremonial gesture. It's strategic and more imperative. Our veterans deserve more than gratitude, they deserve leadership that is empowered, visible and accountable. A cabinet-level secretary would ensure that veterans issues are not buried in bureaucracy," he said during the bill signing ceremony.

State Auditor Lydia York also believes having a state-level department will allow for more direct funding for veterans issues.

“The Commission of Veterans Affairs has done excellent work for years looking after our veterans and helping coordinate services for them. Elevating the work of the commission to a cabinet-level agency will allow strategic allocation of resources to do even more for veterans in Delaware and improve transparency," she said.

The enacting legislation requires the department to be fully functional by July 2030, but Gov. Meyer says he is committed to getting it operating sooner if feasible.

The governor says he has a long list of candidates he is considering for the new secretary position and will make an announcement shortly.