Bill to recognize lawful first cousin marriages in Delaware fails in State House

State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton’s (D-Newark) effort to legally recognize first cousin marriages in Delaware fails in the State House.

The bill came from one of Wilson-Anton’s constituents who had applied through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Office to bring his wife to Delaware from out of the country.

The office rejected his request because his spouse is his first cousin and Delaware does not presently recognize these marriages, recommending he move to a different state and reapply.

“I see this as an issue of folks having their rights that should be afforded to them as being validly married but also as an issue of economic development as we're seeing within our community, in my district at least, that folks are choosing to move outside of our state and bringing their economic activity with them," Rep. Wilson-Anton said on the House Floor.

The bill would not have allowed such marriages to occur in Delaware, but only would have created legal recognition of first cousin marriages if they were made lawfully outside the state.

Despite Wilson-Anton’s explanation, there was no discussion on the bill prior to the vote, and it ultimately failed 23-12 with one member not voting and five absent.

There are presently 18 states where such marriages are legal and a handful of other states where first cousin marriages are legal with caveats, such as age and genetic counseling requirements.