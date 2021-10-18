Delaware Coalition for Open Government

-
A rare closed-door House Ethics Committee hearing is raising alarms for open government advocates. Most government meetings in Delaware are open to the…
-
Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn is petitioning the courts to dissolve the legal entities behind Backpage.com, the classified advertising website.This…
-
Open government advocates are once again calling for an independent counsel to examine Delaware’s LLC law. It comes after a news report that a Middle…
-
Open government advocates say they’re happy with some actions Delaware’s Attorney General is taking regarding limited liability companies. But they’re not…
-
Delaware civics groups are calling for an independent investigation of a state law governing limited liability companies.Nick Wasileski with the Delaware…