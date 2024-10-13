© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Milford city manager to retire

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published October 13, 2024 at 9:03 PM EDT
Milton Pratt
/
Delaware Public Media

Milford city manager Mark Whitfield is not seeking to renew his contract, which expires April 30, 2025.

Whitfield said it’s time for him to retire and he thinks the city’s in a good spot for him to hand the reins to someone else.

“One of the things I tried to do is give council enough time to recruit a new city manager,” Whitfield said. “I would stay on as long as necessary until they found another city manager.”

Whitfield has been Milford’s city manager for almost five years and previously acted as the town’s public works director.

In Whitfield’s time as city manager, Milford followed its strategic plan. Milford built its recreation infrastructure, developing pickleball courts and playgrounds around the city. They’re also currently looking at land to purchase for future parks.

He says that’s all made possible by the people in the city’s workforce.

“I'm kind of like the conductor of the orchestra. I just make sure all the music comes out right. But they're the ones that are out there doing the work day to day. I'm in a pretty good position. The city's in a pretty good position, and it's just time for me to step aside.”

Whitfield says the city’s next manager will likely tackle the job as he did, looking over the strategic plan and coming up with a game plan for accomplishing its remaining goals.
