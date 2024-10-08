Milford Middle School expansion set to wrap in time for 2025-26 school year

Milford School District continues construction of its new expanded middle school.

The district’s COO Sara Hale says she expects the school to be open by the start of the 2025 school year next August.

The student population has outgrown the district’s facilities, according to Hale. The new building will expand the school’s capacity and move fifth and sixth graders over to the middle school.

“Seeing this building come back to life in general has been a really great and exciting experience, and we can't wait to have our kids there next year,” Hale said.

The new additions maintain the three-story historic structure.

“You can really start to see the new side of the building taking shape,” Hale said. “A lot of the utility work has been done. So we're making great progress, and we really feel like we're still on time and under budget.”

The $72 million project is coming in under budget at $60 million. Hale said they still need to buy furniture, so numbers aren’t final yet.

The district formed a committee ahead of construction to discuss the community’s priorities for the school’s future.

“There's a lot that has taken place in that building, and we really wanted to be mindful of that as we brought the building back to life.”

The construction expands on the historic building’s original three-story structure, which dates to 1929 and will hold a historical marker commemorating the Milford 11 and their role in integrating Delaware schools.