Milford primary care office expands

Milford Wellness Village’s primary care office is set to move to a larger space in the complex.

Village Primary Care started accepting patients July 1. The center’s executive director and nurse practitioner Kaitlin Fielder said staff are trying to offer a personal experience.

“Our goal was to create a primary care office that built relationships with our patients and kept those patient panels small and manageable,” Fielder said, “so that each time our patients are coming to see us, they're seeing the same face and they have that comfort and trust in the person that they're seeing.”

Patients can come in for wellness visits, chronic disease management, vaccines, cancer screenings and more.

Milford Wellness Village’s goal from the start was to be a comprehensive health care stop, Fielder said.

“Since we're so close, we're able to kind of have those conversations about our patients that sometimes are left to a simple fax message. We're able to speak with another provider personally about any concerns we might have about a patient so they get the most personalized care,” she said.

The primary care providers will act as orchestrators, allowing patients to treat Milford Wellness Village as a one-stop shop for all things health care, Fielder said.

“We built really strong partnerships with our local healthcare providers, especially within the village, including mental health professionals and other organizations. So, we're excited to have all of those easy referral points within the same building”

The new, expanded space is updated and has more area for things like lab testing, pap smears and small suture procedures.