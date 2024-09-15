Milford gathers public opinion on new park

The City of Milford considers concepts for a new park.

Milford bought 19.4 acres of land three years ago to create Deep Branch Park.

The city held an open house Thursday night to gather public opinion on three concepts developed by a design consultant for that park

Potential features for Deep Branch Park include walking trails, a skate park, tennis courts and playgrounds.

Parks and recreation director Brad Dennehy says the city wants residents' input.

“We have three different concepts here, but we want people to know that it's not a matter of picking one, two or three,” Dennehy said. “It's just showing you know what the land use could be.”

Dennehy notes state surveys show Delawareans want more walking paths.

“A lot of people have a pair of walking shoes or running shoes, and they can just lace them up and get on a trail and go for a walk. So, that's the most accessible thing,” Dennehy said.

Residents filled out comment sheets to offer feedback during the open house.

Dennehy says the next step is to go through comments before passing their findings on to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.