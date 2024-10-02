Rehoboth Beach parking revenue falls slightly short of projections.

The city budgeted $10.87 million for parking during its 2025 fiscal year, according to city manager Taylour Tedder.

Tedder said the city is off by about $146 thousand or 1.34%. He notes that difference could shrink with parking fines.

“We do continue to receive money daily for fines, so it will continue to maybe narrow the difference between the budget and actuals,” Tedder said. “But, yeah, this is the booked amounts that we have so far, and I think a lot of people are really happy that parking season's over.”

“It all adds up, you know,” Tedder said. “So some things are higher, some things are lower, but again, it is an estimate… Parking is one of our largest revenue sources, so it is important.”

Projections on parking permits were spot-on, according to Tedder, and fines for meters were down, likely due to technological advancements like notifications and timers ParkMobile offers.

“When you're looking at the actual transactions, we've had more people parking this year, even though the fee went from $3 to $4, so that is positive,” Tedder said. “The Board of Commissioners also increased the parking permit fees, and it really didn't appear to have any effect on people coming or parking or being in Rehoboth Beach.”