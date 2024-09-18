Some Delaware beaches are dealing with medical waste washing ashore

Towns from Rehoboth to Fenwick Island are telling beachgoers to stay out of the water after medical waste washed ashore.

DNREC issued a one-week swimming advisory for the beaches in response to the waste washing ashore.

Swimming and wading in the ocean are not advised, but beaches are open including in Rehoboth Beach.

Jeff Giles is Captain of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, and he describes what has been found on the beach since Monday.

"We had about 8 different areas that they found some syringes,” said Giles. “So we've got the proper containers to put the syringes in, and then yesterday, maybe one or two washed up and I think today we've had just one. And there's a lot of test tubes, some medical women's hygiene products, things of that nature, which have washed up."

While the situation is getting better, the city is raking the beach twice daily to dispose of any medical debris coming ashore.

Giles says wearing closed-toe shoes is highly recommended if you do go to the beach.

"The beach is open, but we really highly suggest that you wear some shoes. You wouldn't want to step on one of these hypodermic needles or any other medical waste. So we strongly encourage people to wear shoes," said Giles.

Giles describes this ordeal as frustrating, as there are still a fair amount of beachgoers this time of year.

DNREC is monitoring this situation and is working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as the U.S. Coast Guard as they investigate this incident.

Giles notes that even if the medical waste wasn’t washing ashore, access to the ocean would be prohibited because of current rough surf conditions.