A new city manager is taking over in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach selected a new city manager.

Taylour Tedder steps into the city manager position, taking over for Laurence Christian. Christian resigned in November after just eight months on the job for family reasons.

Rehoboth Beach New Rehoboth Beach City Manager Taylour Tedder.

Tedder comes to Rehoboth from Boulder City, Nevada where he has been city manager of that town about 26 miles southeast of Las Vegas since 2021.

In Nevada, Tedder was responsible for day-to-day management of Boulder City which has a population of 15,000.

He also oversaw a staff of 212 full-time and 135 part-time city employees under a total budget of $198 million.

While in Boulder City, Tedder has been credited with enhancing community engagement, undertaking strategic planning initiatives and completing major infrastructure projects with federal and state grant funding.

Other achievements include improving employee relations and recognition and realization accreditation of the fire department from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

Prior to Boulder City, Tedder was assistant city manager in Leavenworth, Kansas for more than five years.

Rehoboth Beach Commissioners conducted a six-month nationwide search before appointing Tedder to city manager.

Tedder’s tentative start date in Rehoboth is May 15.

