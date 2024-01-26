Controversial New Castle County rezoning ordinance to be pulled, Land Use asked for new path forward

New Castle County Councilman Dave Tackett plans to pull a controversial mass rezoning ordinance.

Tackett said earlier this month he would take the ordinance to the Land Use Committee meeting for discussion and pull it at the council’s next meeting.

That’s still his plan, but he is now requesting the Land Use Department present alternative paths forward for discussion during the Committee meeting.

Tackett says community opposition is clear and he feels stepping back is the best move – noting public trust regarding the legislation has eroded too much.

“I decided that there is no sense to move into the committee meeting and waste time with a discussion when I’ve already clearly heard that the community wants it withdrawn," Tackett says.

Tackett says wants Land Use to break the proposed rezonings into more “manageable parts” that can more fully and expeditiously be considered.

Dale Swain from opposition group RADAR says they are happy with Tackett’s decision and will attend upcoming meetings to ensure council follows through

“I see the public being more involved and working with the council and Land Use, showing up at these various hearings, and having their say," Swain says. "And I’m hoping that vision can come into reality because it needs to be there. There needs to be that balance.”

Land Use meets at 3 p.m. on February 6 and Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on February 13.