Former UD students extradited to face cyberstalking, fraud charges

A former University of Delaware student is extradited from Germany and charged with stalking and Cares Act Fraud.

29 year old Kyle Stevens of Mays Landing, New Jersey was extradited from Germany to the United States last week to face federal charges of cyberstalking and threats made in interstate or foreign commerce. He was separately indicted for wire fraud and money laundering.

According to the July 2022 stalking and threatening communications indictment, Stevens moved to Germany in October 2020 and began sending threatening messages to two female former UD classmates. Over several months, Stevens used multiple platforms to send the victims numerous messages, including expressing his intent to kill them.

According to the July 2022 wire fraud and money laundering indictment, Stevens, while living in Germany, applied for ten fraudulent loans or grants under the CARES Act. Stephens filed those applications on behalf of five fictitious businesses and obtained approximately $1.4 million in fraudulent loan and grant disbursements.

If convicted, Stephens faces up to five years in prison for threats and stalking and 20 years for wire fraud and money laundering.