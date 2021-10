The deadline to file as a candidate for mayor of Newark was Monday.

There are now five candidates running to replace Newark's current mayor, Polly Sierer, who announced last month she would not seek a third term.

Previously on the Green, we interviewed one of the candidates - 21 year old UD student Kasai Guthrie.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with two more: Catherine Ciferni and Jerry Clifton.