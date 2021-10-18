-
The city of Newark has released new election district maps — and is looking for the public to comment. The city’s charter requires that district…
The City of Newark is mourning the unexpected death of a member of City Council.Councilwoman Sharon Hughes died unexpectedly Saturday at the Christiana…
Newark is the only city in Delaware that requires new homes to be built with fire sprinklers. Now Lewes is considering joining them. Most cities and towns…
Newark voters decide who should represent them on city council in a special election Tuesday.Councilperson James Horning resigned from council just a…
Newark City Council rejects another massive development plan for Main Street. But it might not be the end of this proposal. The plan was for a six-story…
Residents and businesses in the City of Newark will get the option to purchase 100 percent renewable energy later this year. Newark City Council recently…
The Food Bank of Delaware is looking at how it can sustain feeding hungry Delawareans as long as necessary during the COVID pandemic. The Food Bank of…
The City of Newark is closing down its municipal building starting Tuesday. It will stay closed through January 19th.The city cites the rising cases of…
All 41 of Delaware’s House seats are up for election this November - and in 15 of those races the incumbent faces a challenge. And Delaware Public Media's…
Delaware’s largest university announced Wednesday it will operate mostly online for the fall semester. City of Newark officials approve of the decision —…