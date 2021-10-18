2019 newark mayoral race

-
Longtime City Councilman Jerry Clifton will be Newark’s next mayor.Clifton won a four-way race for the office Tuesday by a wide margin.Clifton…
Voters in Newark head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new Mayor and a pair of City Council members. Mayoral candidates include longtime City Councilman…
The Newark mayoral race was left wide open when current mayor Polly Sierer announced she would not seek a third term.Previously, The Green brought you…
The deadline to file as a candidate for mayor of Newark was Monday.There are now five candidates running to replace Newark's current mayor, Polly Sierer,…
Newark Mayor Polly Sierer emailed City Council members Friday morning that she had decided not to seek a third term as mayor. The Newark Post had reported…