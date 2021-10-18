-
The deadline to file as a candidate for mayor of Newark was Monday.There are now five candidates running to replace Newark's current mayor, Polly Sierer,…
-
A 21-year-old is running for mayor of Newark.In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with University of Delaware…
-
Newark Mayor Polly Sierer emailed City Council members Friday morning that she had decided not to seek a third term as mayor. The Newark Post had reported…
-
A volunteer crew representing Discover Financial Services helped prep playground equipment at the Newark Reservoir on a sweltering Tuesday this week.…