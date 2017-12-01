© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Simpler seeks "grand bargain" on state budget

Delaware Public Media
Published December 1, 2017 at 4:05 PM EST
ken-simpler.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

State Treasurer Ken Simpler has taken an active role in speaking about the state’s recent budget issues -- and is advocating for what he calls a Grand Bargain. He says lawmakers from both parties should come together to overhaul the state’s budget process  - and create more predictability and sustainability. Simpler is part of the panel lawmakers set up earlier this year examining creating a fund which could limit budget growth and  help in economic downturns.

Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Mueller recently sat down with Simpler for an in-depth discussion about his "grand bargain" concept and more.

Simpler was elected in 2014, the first non-incumbent Republican to win statewide since 1994. He’s currently running for re-election.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentKen SimplerBudget 2019