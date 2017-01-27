Legislative Update: Carney nominee held up, Senate special election, and opt-out

Lawmakers didn’t work too many bills this week – but they did make some waves with the way they handled one of Gov. John Carney’s cabinet picks.

Carney’s nomination of Shawn Garvin to head DNREC is on hold. With the Senate currently spilt 10-10 and a Republican missing during consideration of Garvin - Democrats had no way to reach the 11 votes needed to confirm Garvin – leaving him in limbo. Carney says he’ll try again in March after the break for budget hearings --- and a special election fills an open seat and settles control of the upper chamber.

Our political reporter James Dawson was there for the non-vote – and joins us to talk more about it and the week that was at Leg Hall.