Lawmakers didn’t work too many bills this week – but they did make some waves with the way they handled one of Gov. John Carney’s cabinet picks.Carney’s…
Gov. Jack Markell (D) is signing on to a so-called ‘Testing Bill of Rights’ that pushes for schools to adopt fewer, but higher quality tests to better…
The House smacked down an attempt to suspend rules and override Gov. Jack Markell’s veto of a student testing opt-out bill Thursday afternoon. This most…
Delaware’s General Assembly returned to work this week in Dover and Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson was there to cover a fairly busy…
House lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected suspending rules to override Gov. Jack Markell’s (D) veto of a testing opt-out bill Thursday. That victory for the…
Gov. Jack Markell is going along with a plan to drop the Smarter Balanced Assessment from 11th grade requirements starting this year. But the…
Despite news that the state will drop the controversial Smarter Balanced Assessment from 11th grade requirements, the legislative session will begin next…
Teachers, parents, and, of course, students themselves will get their first look at results from Delaware’s first year using the Smarter Balanced…
Gov. Jack Markell says “no” to the student testing opt-out bill passed last month by the General Assembly.Thursday, Markell vetoed House Bill 50 that…
After weeks of ping ponging back and forth between the Delaware House and Senate, a bill allowing parents to opt their children out of any state or…