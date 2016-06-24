LGBT groups to NRA: "We're coming for you"

LGBT groups across the nation are organizing for tighter gun restrictions following this month’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Delaware’s two largest LGBT groups -CAMP Rehoboth and Equality Delaware- are joining them.

It’s no secret the LGBT community is well-funded and highly organized, according to Steve Elkins, CEO of CAMP Rehoboth -an LGBT community center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“It’s been referred to over the years as the gay mafia. It’s not the nicest term to use but it gets the point across that the money is there. And that if we start directing our resources towards issues such as this I think we can be very successful very quickly,” he said.

The AIDS crisis in the 1980’s forced people in the LGBT community to become effective political advocates.

“That’s what taught our community how to organize, how to raise money, how to raise political awareness and how to make our points with legislatures across the country,” Elkins said.

Elkins points to last year’s marriage equality ruling in the Supreme Court as an example of what it can achieve. Now, it's turned its sights on the National Rifle Association and passing "sensible gun legislation."

“The NRA needs to know that we’re coming for them,” Elkins said.

LGBT communities are forming coalitions with already-existing gun control groups like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. An assault rifle ban is high on their list. They also want limits on large-capacity magazines and expanded background checks.