-
Gov. John Carney signed the two gun control bills lawmakers succeeded in passing this year.
-
Lawmakers passed one of the bills restricting access to guns Tuesday. Ghost guns are a type of untraceable firearm that can be 3D printed, pass through…
-
A bill banning ghost guns cleared the state House last week. But it didn’t pass with the bipartisan support the bill’s sponsor hoped for. State Rep.…
-
A House committee advances the first of two gun safety bills after a four hour long hearing Tuesday. The highly controversial bill would ban magazines…
-
Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking to force legislators to return to in-person…
-
Senate Republicans are complaining about how two gun safety bills passed in that chamber Thursday were handled.The bills that would create a permit to…
-
State lawmakers debated legislation restricting access to firearms and high capacity magazines Thursday. The two gun safety bills were front and center in…
-
The state Senate is debating two bills restricting access to firearms and high capacity magazines Thursday. And the first of those two bills has passed.A…
-
Two bills changing gun laws in Delaware faced their first committee hearing Wednesday. The bills would create a permitting process to purchase a gun and…
-
A pair of bills seeking to reduce gun violence were introduced by state lawmakers Thursday. Both are revised versions of bills that stalled last…