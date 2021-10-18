-
Concerns that a Trump administration proposal could essentially define transgender out of existence may not prompt new protections in the First…
-
Equality Delaware opposes changes to the state’s draft anti-discrimination policy on transgender students.The revised Regulation 225 now requires parental…
-
Medical professionals offering conversion therapy in Delaware could lose their license under a new bill being considered in Dover.“Conversion therapy is a…
-
Delaware’s LGBTQ community is gearing up for a possible fight to uphold their civil rights under a Trump/Pence administration.Vice President elect Mike…
-
LGBT groups across the nation are organizing for tighter gun restrictions following this month’s mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando,…
-
Delaware Democrats’ push to adopt a wide-sweeping equal protection clause in the state constitution hit a roadblock in the state senate Thursday after…
-
In a landmark victory for gay rights, a divided Supreme Court today ruled that state prohibitions on same-sex marriage violate the Constitution.Lisa…