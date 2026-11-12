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How a suspected 'honey trap' helped bring down Nvidia's CEO

WBUR
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned Thursday after revelations that the co-founder of the world’s leading artificial intelligence chipmaker had at least two extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman U.S. intelligence officials suspect of spying for China.

The alleged use of romantic relationships to gather intelligence and gain influence is a longstanding espionage tactic, sometimes called a “honey trap.”

Former NPR China correspondent Frank Langfitt, who spent a decade reporting in China, examines the tactic in the wake of the Nvidia scandal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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