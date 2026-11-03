NPR Headlines Rep. Katherine Clark says Democrats are on track to win control of the House tonight NPR | By Ailsa Chang Published November 3, 2026 at 8:23 PM EST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 5:10 J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite / APRep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., the House minority whip, center, is flanked by Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., left, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as they speak with reporters to discuss the approaching midterm election, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2026 NPR