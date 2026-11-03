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Rep. Katherine Clark says Democrats are on track to win control of the House tonight

NPR | By Ailsa Chang
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:23 PM EST
Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., the House minority whip, center, is flanked by Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., left, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as they speak with reporters to discuss the approaching midterm election, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
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AP
Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., the House minority whip, center, is flanked by Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., left, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as they speak with reporters to discuss the approaching midterm election, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

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Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
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