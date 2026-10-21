LeBron James talks smack with Knicks fans in victorious 76ers debut

NEW YORK — LeBron James got the business from Knicks fans still gloating and riding an emotional high from an NBA championship banner celebration.

As he stepped to the free-throw line for the Philadelphia 76ers early in Tuesday night's season opener, Knicks fans erupted toward James with chants of "We don't want you! We don't want you!"

Such a rude reception from New Yorkers to one of the city's newest residents.

The shouts of rejection came in part because there was a plausible scenario under which James would have opened the season at Madison Square Garden in a Knicks uniform.

James and his agent, Rich Paul, had said the Knicks would have been James' first choice in free agency had New York not won its first NBA championship since 1973 last season.

Knicks fans said, we're good.

The 41-year-old James got the final word as the Sixers won 106-100.

James talked smack with fans in the lower level. Yes, that was Spike Lee trying to play peacemaker.

James finished with 14 points and nine rebounds and had plenty of help in getting the W from new Sixers and holdovers. Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points, Jaylen Brown had 19, Joel Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Sixers ruined the Knicks' championship party.

A good night in New York totally spoiled? Not quite, according to James.

"I wouldn't say that," James said. "It was a great night for New York fans. Fifty-plus years. I was a part of that at one point where we hadn't won a major championship in Cleveland in over 50 years. The fans will never forget this moment."

James' first basket for the Sixers was not nearly as memorable. He took a feed from Embiid in the paint and went up strong for an uncontested right-handed layup.

Just two points. Just one bucket of what the Sixers expect to be many, many more over the next two seasons as the NBA's career scoring leader opened his record 24th season.

Embiid appeared to wonder during the national anthem where the Knicks' championship banner was hanging in the rafters as James sat nearby on the bench with his head bowed and hands clasped.

The banner was indeed raised in a pregame ceremony.

It's the same kind of celebration the 76ers expect James, Embiid and the rest of a stout starting lineup to deliver on opening night next season.

It's the thrill of the chase, to end a championship drought — much like he did to break that drought in Cleveland — that in part drives James to keep playing after racking up a list of accomplishments unrivaled by his peers.

Frank Franklin II / AP Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) drives against New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, in New York.

Sixers hope new starting five can jell and make title run

The Sixers got a first look at the potent lineup they put together this summer in hopes of winning their first title since 1983. James and a fellow All-Star in Brown started alongside holdovers Embiid, Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

There are some questions about how that All-Star starting four plus Edgecombe will coexist when all have been the primary ballhandlers on their respective teams in the past. Who gets the ball in crunch time? Who has to sacrifice the most? Who has the most to gain?

Watching the answers unfold in real time will be fascinating for the Sixers and their fans.

The chemistry looked strong throughout the night. James hit Brown cutting to the basket to earn the assist on the former Celtics star's first points with the Sixers. The Sixers closed the third quarter with an 11-0 run, capped by Brown's second straight 3-pointer that came at the buzzer and gave Philadelphia an 83-76 lead.

"We did that on the fly," James said.

The offseason all the way through the countdown to the Sixers' home opener Thursday against Cleveland has been a swirl of excitement in Philadelphia. James jerseys are flying off the racks. Murals of him have popped up all over the city. He drew more than 10,000 fans to a public scrimmage and preseason games were sold out. There's a fascination with his helicopter rides from the Sixers' facility in New Jersey to New York.

Even his younger teammates admitted to being a bit awestruck when they first met James.

The Sixers entered the Garden almost unrecognizable from when they played there in early May in a second-round playoff series. They lost twice in New York and the Knicks finished the sweep in Philadelphia.

The Sixers loaded up with talent and pushed the payroll so they could challenge the Knicks.

"It's certainly been fun these first few weeks," coach Nick Nurse said. "These guys have been really great."

There's not much left for James to accomplish, except win that fifth ring.

Philadelphia is waiting.

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