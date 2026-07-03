Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
In a test of a new state law, doctors in Eugene went up against a national physician staffing firm seeking to replace them. Their success is getting attention across the U.S. as other states consider similar laws.