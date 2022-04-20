The DOJ will appeal the recent mask ruling by a federal judge

Don't put those masks away just yet.

The U.S. Department of Justice said it's appealing the decision by a federal judge that voided the mask mandate for public transportation.

The DOJ said this decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined wearing a mask "remains necessary to protect the public health," according to an agency spokesperson.

The Biden administration had previously insinuated it may appeal the decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle after checking with the CDC.

This decision comes just two days after Mizelle ruled the CDC had exceeded its authority and failed to follow proper rulemaking procedures by enacting the mask mandate.

