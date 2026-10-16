The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be in Delaware this weekend.

Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War are being remembered this weekend.

The traveling wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC - six-feet tall in the center and about 300-feet from end to end.

The traveling wall gives those unable to visit the memorial in DC a chance to engage with its message - reminding people of the sacrifices made during the Vietnam War, and helping people heal and rekindle friendships.

The wall is spending this weekend at Delaware Park Casino in Lot C. It's open to the public 24 hours a day before leaving Sunday evening.

Friends of Delaware Veterans president Dave Skocik helped welcome the wall Friday.

"It's a reminder that we treasure, and I think it's also speaks about not only about Vietnam, but all of the heroes who have given the last full measure of respect from all the conflicts,” said Skocik. “One thing we've learned, there is no connection between the different generations. We all think the same. We feel the same. We understand the true meaning of sacrifice and service, and it's wonderful. We're so grateful to Delaware Park for doing this."

There are also tributes to those who lost their lives in other conflicts this weekend as well as a 9/11 memorial.

"Every name up here is a loved one to someone, and to be able to honor them in this way, I'm very pleased," said Terry Glebocki, the Delaware Park Casino president and general manager.

Glebocki adds getting the wall to the casino has been in the works for a couple of years, and it was a way for the casino to honor local veterans.

Friday’s ceremony also included the reading of the 122 Delawareans lost in Vietnam as well as the playing of taps.