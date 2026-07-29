Delaware adds three new services to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Delaware are getting additional help to live more independently.

The Delaware Division of Developmental Disabilities recently received final approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to add the three new services to its Lifespan Waiver.

The services are Enhanced Behavioral Residential Services, Crisis Stabilization Services and Remote Supports.

The services are a combination of behavioral health and technology based services to help support Delaware’s home and community-based services system.

The three services together also strengthen the state’s ability to support individuals before, during and after behavioral health crises.

These services assist those with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live more independently and receive specialized support in their own homes and communities.

"The alternative is institutionalization, the alternative is relying on crisis based care,” said Jody Roberts, director of Delaware’s Division of Developmental Services. “So at a moment when there is a lot of scrutiny about what home and community-based services can look like, Delaware is not only investing and expanding its system. It is adding new services that we really think are the future of how home and community-based services can succeed in Delaware and can succeed across the country."

Those eligible and enrolled in Delaware’s Lifespan Waiver will have access to the new services based on assessed needs.

Roberts says the new services also benefit the state.

"It really starts to remove unnecessary, unneeded reliance on those acute care systems, whether those are behavioral health or emergency departments. Unnecessary and costly services that aren't actually meeting the needs of these individuals," said Roberts.

Roberts adds that investing in home-based services that are successful removes strain on the workforce and shared resources like emergency departments and reduces the reliance on calls to 9-1-1.