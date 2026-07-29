Healthy Communities Delaware doles out almost $1.5 million in grants to support local communities

Public-private partnership Healthy Communities Delaware invested almost $1.5 million in 17 community organizations throughout the state this year.

They targeted projects aiming to improve people’s lives, from affordable housing developments to public parks and home repair projects.

HCD Executive Director Kate Dupont Phillips said Delaware will never have enough affordable housing, and one way to tackle the supply issue is to maintain the homes people already live in.

“Supporting repairs that can remediate mold or roof repairs or things like that can help people, both families as well as older people, to stay in their homes and age in place for as long as they want,” Dupont Phillips said. “And that's good for individuals. It's good for communities.”

The Southbridge Community Development Corporation received a grant to complete home repair projects in New Castle County.

Dupont Phillips added it’s also more affordable than moving into a retirement home, which folks are often priced out of.

One of the investments Dupont Phillips said she’s most excited for is going to Little Living, a cottage community development in Georgetown.

“What that will help provide is more affordable housing options for people in a variety of jobs that don't earn enough money to pay for market-rate housing,” Dupont Phillips explained. “So, that's one that's super exciting because we really need more affordable housing options across the state.”

Phillips said a lot of people don’t need or want huge houses; they just want a small, safe and healthy place to live.

HCD funds are also going to Be Ready CDC for two affordable housing projects and Roofs from the Heath for housing rehabilitation in Laurel.