A 10-week summer program at Delaware Libraries will help locals with digital literacy

Delaware Libraries launch a 10-week summer program to help support Delawareans with digital literacy.

Trained AmeriCorps VISTA members will be at 21 Delaware libraries up and down the state to help the public with computer and technology questions.

The AmeriCorps Digital Literacy Specialists will also assist with completing online applications, navigating websites and building digital skills.

The specialists are trained to offer support with essential software skills, workplace technology, AI, basic computer skills, social media, navigating the internet and avoiding scams.

The program provides mostly walk-in assistance on a one-on-one basis, but if several people are interested in the same topic, an on-the-spot class can be done.

There will be some advertised classes set up once the specialists see what particular topics people are looking to learn more about.

"Beyond the advertised classes and the walk-in lab, we're showing the people where to go for other classes at their own leisure so they don't have to wait for us. That's the one I've always said with our specialists for our social services that we want to teach them where the resources are, where the things are, so they can learn computers so they don't need to wait for us when we're actually in the library. That's really important," said Alta Porterfield, the statewide social innovator at Delaware Libraries.

No appointments or sign-ups are needed for the program.

Porterfield says the program isn’t just for people who are computer or online novices.

"In fact, some of our open labs will have people to walk in that actually don't need very much from our digital specialists as far as computers go, but they like that environment of other people learning, and they have a place to go to be able to work on things and occasionally ask a specialist a question," said Porterfield.

Porterfield adds the program is set up for anyone - from those who might not know how to use email to those who know a lot about computers but have issues with certain newer things like AI.

The program started earlier this week.

The Digital Specialist Schedule and locations are as follows…

New Castle County Libraries

· Appoquinimink: Mondays & Tuesdays 12:00pm – 3:00pm

· Bear: Mondays & Tuesdays 10:00am – 6:00pm

· Brandywine: Mondays 10:00am – 6:00pm

· Claymont: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays 10:00am – 5:00pm

· Delaware City: Thursdays 12:00pm – 8:00pm

· Elsmere: Fridays 10:00am – 4:00pm

· Route 9: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Fridays 10:00am – 4:00pm

· New Castle Library: Monday & Tuesdays 10:00am – 5:00pm

· N. Wilmington: Wednesdays 10:00am – 5:00pm

· Wilmington: Tuesdays – Thursdays 9:00am – 5:00pm

· Woodlawn: Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays 10:00am – 4:00pm

Kent County Libraries

· Dover: Monday 10:00am – 5:00pm, Tuesdays & Thursdays: 9:00am – 4:00pm, Friday 10:00am – 5:00pm

· Duck Creek: Wednesday 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sussex County Libraries

· Delmar: Wednesdays 10:00am – 5:00pm

· Georgetown: Monday - Thursday 10:00am - 5:00pm

· Frankford: Tuesdays & Thursdays 10:00am – 5:00pm

· Laurel: Mondays 11:30am – 6:30pm

· Millsboro: Fridays 9:00am - 4:00pm

· Seaford: Tuesdays & Fridays 10:00am – 5:00pm, Thursdays 12:00pm – 5:00pm

· Selbyville: Mondays 10:00am – 5:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 4:00pm

· South Coastal: Wednesdays 10:00am – 4:00pm