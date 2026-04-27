© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Farmers markets open up and down the state starting this weekend

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT
Delaware Department of Agriculture

With the first weekend of May coming up, many farmers markets across the First State are preparing to open.

Delaware’s Department of Agriculture hopes residents take advantage of the fresh, Delaware grown produce and other products available as a new farmers market season begins. 

Michael Lewis is the chief of community relations with the Delaware Department of Agriculture.

"Your favorite farmer's market may not be open this coming week so check the list that we have at agriculture.Delaware.gov on our buy local guide. But there's at least a handful of markets that are opening this weekend, and it's really kind of a sign of mid-spring, basically when these farmers markets open their doors or their theoretical doors," said Lewis.

Last year, Delaware farmers markets registered more than $5 million in sales for the first time.
Farm stands are also opening throughout the state. 

Farm stands are usually located at farm sites compared to farmers markets held at centrally located places like parks with multiple vendors.

Lewis says when you buy from a market or stand, you can make that purchase with confidence.

"Up-and-down the state, our Food Products Inspection section, they conduct checks and inspections at facilities that produce, distribute and sell meat and meat products, eggs, raw milk and fruits and vegetables,” said Lewis. “So they work to make sure that all the products that you're purchasing are properly handled, stored and labeled."

The Delaware Department of Agriculture says the brutal winter didn’t have an impact on crops, but the higher fuel prices are having an effect on Delaware farmers right now.
Tags
News delaware department of agricultureFarmers markets
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry
More from Delaware Public Media