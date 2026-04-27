Farmers markets open up and down the state starting this weekend

With the first weekend of May coming up, many farmers markets across the First State are preparing to open.

Delaware’s Department of Agriculture hopes residents take advantage of the fresh, Delaware grown produce and other products available as a new farmers market season begins.

Michael Lewis is the chief of community relations with the Delaware Department of Agriculture.

"Your favorite farmer's market may not be open this coming week so check the list that we have at agriculture.Delaware.gov on our buy local guide. But there's at least a handful of markets that are opening this weekend, and it's really kind of a sign of mid-spring, basically when these farmers markets open their doors or their theoretical doors," said Lewis.

Last year, Delaware farmers markets registered more than $5 million in sales for the first time.

Farm stands are also opening throughout the state.

Farm stands are usually located at farm sites compared to farmers markets held at centrally located places like parks with multiple vendors.

Lewis says when you buy from a market or stand, you can make that purchase with confidence.

"Up-and-down the state, our Food Products Inspection section, they conduct checks and inspections at facilities that produce, distribute and sell meat and meat products, eggs, raw milk and fruits and vegetables,” said Lewis. “So they work to make sure that all the products that you're purchasing are properly handled, stored and labeled."

The Delaware Department of Agriculture says the brutal winter didn’t have an impact on crops, but the higher fuel prices are having an effect on Delaware farmers right now.