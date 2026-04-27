Delaware Judiciary warns residents of overdue court bill scam

Delaware’s Judiciary warns residents be aware of a new text and phone scam.

Scammers are sending out a convincing text claiming the receiver has an overdue bill from the Delaware Justice of the Peace Court and asking people to scan a QR code to resolve it.

But the Justice of the Peace Court doesn’t send texts or emails about outstanding violations. Chief Magistrate Alan Davis advised people not to scan the code, delete the message immediately and reach out to the Court director to inquire about violations at 302-739-6911.

“This is not a legitimate text message,” Davis said. “The Justice of the Peace Court does not send text messages or emails about outstanding violations. Please delete it immediately.”

Court officials added these messages do not name the victim, include a fake case number and often ask for payment through methods the Courts do not accept, including bitcoin, Venmo, Zelle or in the form of gift cards.

Other similar scams send out fake notices of missed jury duty and orders of arrest.

The Delaware Judiciary advised people to be cautious if an entity reaches out asking for funds with a sense of urgency.

They said people should take note of the caller or sender’s name and contact information and report it to their local law enforcement agency.