Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Delaware ceremonially breaks ground on Youth Enrichment Center in Dover

The Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Delaware receives federal funding to support a Youth Enrichment Center in Dover.

Delaware’s Congressional delegation secured $455,000 to help support the project which also received matching support from the state.

The funding supports the first phase of the new project at a recently acquired property on Forrest Avenue in Dover that’s minutes away from over 10 elementary, middle and high schools.

Sen. Chris Coons was at the ceremonial groundbreaking.

"It's great to see the actual impact here in Dover of nearly half a million dollars that the Congressional Delegation secured to make possible the renovation and reopening of this facility,” said Coons. “There's going to be thousands of young Dover students coming through this space in the coming years, and they need and deserve a safe space where they can participate in positive tutoring and mentoring and after school activities."

The center will be an innovative space designed to expand access to education and mentorship, making sure youngsters have the tools needed for school and beyond.

Morgan Dean is president of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware board.

"We're going to have an incredible center here for the young people of Dover that's going to bring diverse opportunities for them to learn and engage. The teaching kitchen is going to be incredible. The e-sports center is going to be incredible," said Dean.

The project includes transforming an existing garage into a space where youngsters can learn graphic design and how to record music.

The Youth Enrichment Center will also have an outdoor play area with recreational courts and a playground.

The indoor facility will include a teaching kitchen for nutrition education and cooking demonstrations, and a learning lab for tutoring, homework help and computers.

There will also be a college and career lab to aid with standardized test prep, internships and post-secondary education assistance.