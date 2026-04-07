Milford Senior Center crowdfunding America 250 mural project to support veterans

Milford Senior Center is using a blank area of wall in an area they call the Veteran’s Cove for the mural’s canvas. It will fully encompass two walls and stretch from the floor to the ceiling.

Milford Senior Center Artist Heather Reaves works on initial sketching, coloring of mural.

The mural will feature typical symbols of American history: an American flag, an eagle, and symbols of different military branches- but staff says artist Heather Reaves will also bring a local feel to the final piece.

Amy Waltz is Executive Director of Milford Senior Center.

“We plan on also adding some additional “easter eggs” into the mural to represent Milford’s role in the nations history as well. The Albert F Paul ship that was built here in Milford. The ladybug, which is the state’s bug and was actually named by students at Lulu Ross fifty years ago. " she told DPM.

The ladybug was adopted as the state’s bug in 1974 following a push by a 2nd grade class at Lulu Ross.

Donations are being accepted in support of the mural project, ranging from $25 to $25,000 dollars. Waltz says proceeds directly benefit their veteran members.

“We do offer veterans a lifetime membership fee for only $50, and the funding would help offset those costs to keep that price low for them” she said.

Also available exclusive to school children is a $5 donation, which will include a ladybug wall walker to be displayed throughout the center with the child’s name on it.

The Milford Senior Center’s ultimate goal is to raise $50,000 dollars through this project. The unveiling of the finished piece is planned for June 18th.