Bill to prevent immigration arrests outside court houses and labor hearings advances

A bill that would codify changes to the state’s civil arrest laws, aimed at immigrant and worker protections, advanced out of the House before lawmakers went on a two-week spring recess.

State Rep,. Mara Gorman introduced HB 150 last year, seeking to prevent civil arrests for immigration at court houses. She then amended it to cover workers’ compensation claim hearings at the Dept. of Labor as well.

Gorman has not heard of ICE arrests for civil immigration matters at court houses or labor hearings in Delaware, but she wants to head off the possibility after seeing them in other states.

"What we have seen across this country is people being picked up by ICE agents outside courthouses; sometimes while they're on their way in to testify as a witness, sometimes for a custody hearing, or to file for a protective order against an abusive partner," Gorman said. "When that happens, it doesn't just affect the person who gets arrested. It sends a message to everyone in the community they come from: don't come to court."

State Rep. Lyndon Yearick (R-Magnolia) said adding labor offices to the bill didn't seem to match its scope.

"I get the courts, no problem," he said. "But bringing in one specific entity based upon one case that we heard in 2011. I don't see how the two marry together."

Gorman said during a committee hearing, a personal injury attorney shared an instance when ICE picked up one of their clients outside a labor hearing.

"There are members of the undocumented community that are working in dangerous industries where they get hurt. And, there are people who aren't undocumented, but might look so who show up for those hearings," she said. "And we know that there isn't always a distinction made or close checks to make sure. We've seen cases of American citizens themselves getting picked up by ICE."

According to the Vera Institute’s April 2025 data, Delaware has an immigrant population of approximately 118,900.

The Deportation Data Project says the number of people apprehended by ICE in Delaware doubled from 2024 to 2025– from 220 to more than 500 last year.

Gorman clarified the bill does not protect against criminal arrests. And if an immigration officer wants to make a civil arrest in a courthouse or Department of Labor hearing, written notice is required.

She added that other measures, like House Bill 238, also look to restrict immigration arrests.

Gorman's HB 150 passed the House on a party line and now heads to the State Senate.

