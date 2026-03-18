National Weather Service reports a tornado hit Delaware Monday night

A confirmed tornado hit Kent County late Monday night.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Frederica at 10:48 p.m. Monday according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado covered 0.7 miles and was 75 yards wide with estimated peak winds between 90-to-100 mph. There were no reported fatalities or injuries associated with the tornado.

There was tree damage at the intersection of Carpenter Bridge Road and Fork Landing Road with multiple trees uprooted and snapped.

The damage continued eastward along Fork Landing Road with additional trees snapped and one falling into a shed destroying it.

The National Weather Service checked for another possible tornado in Camden, but that was determined to be a thunderstorm with straight line 90-to-100 mph winds, based on debris direction.

It occurred at 10:39 PM Monday night and resulted in one reported injury, no fatalities, and more tree damage on Honeysuckle Road just south of Westville Road and Probst Lane and Westville Road.

Several trees were snapped including multiple trees that fell onto mobile homes. That's where the lone injury was reported

There was also tree damage further east along Quail Run.