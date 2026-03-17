Superior Court adopts new rules to speed complex commercial cases.

The new civil rules aim to allow the Complex Commercial Litigation Division more efficiently manage cases and more closely follow procedures in Delaware’s Court of Chancery, its sister court.

This division was created in 2010 to handle cases involving commercial disputes that include claims of $1 million or more.

New civil actions filed in the five judge CCLD have more than doubled over the past five years from 122 in 2020 to 285 last year.

The new rules seek to bring more consistency to how cases are handled and avoid confusion for those already familiar with the Court of Chancery’s procedures.

They include adding to the scope of Complex Commercial Division Rules, public access to documents filed with the court in CCLD actions and amended and supplemental pleadings in CCLD.

Other changes include additional procedures for filing discovery motions in CCLD, adding language to require certifications of counsel for discovery motions that parties have tried to reach agreement.

Other changes involving CCLD briefs set a standard schedule and motions to closely model Chancery Court rules and clarify word limitation and default schedules that apply.

The new rule amendments go into effect Friday, March 20.