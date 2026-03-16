First State gas prices spike since the war in Iran started

You see when you fill your car with gas, prices at the pump are much higher.

According to AAA, gas prices are hitting heights Delaware hasn't seen since October 2023.

AAA’s Jana Tidwell explains.

"It has been a steady uphill trend in the price of gas since the conflict in Iran began just a few weeks ago. That translates to about a 70% per gallon increase in the price of gas here in Delaware. Today we're sitting at $3.40 a gallon in Delaware as the state average," said Tidwell.

Those prices were as of Monday afternoon - a marked increase to a month ago when prices in Delaware stood at 2.87. And a year ago, gas was $2.86 in the First State.

Tidwell says there really is no end in sight, as the war with Iran is fueling a drastic increase in the price of crude oil.

Tidwell notes in the last week of so the price of crude oil in trading has jumped from the $60 per barrel range to over $100 per barrel range

50 to 60% of a gallon of gasoline is made up of crude oil, so it makes sense that when crude oil prices spike gas prices do the same.

If you want to look at how best to conserve gas and save money, Tidwell has some suggestions.

"Perform routine maintenance. If you are due for that oil and filter change have that done. Performing routine maintenance will help maximize fuel economy,” said Tidwell. “Also, make sure your tires are properly inflated. Same thing, properly inflated tires will help you maximize fuel economy."

Tidwell notes you should clean out what is not needed in the trunk to make the vehicle lighter to maximize fuel economy, combine errands on trips and use carpooling.

She adds using gas discount programs can help and you can even use the AAA app to find cheaper prices at certain gas stations in your area.