Voters settle contested school board races statewide

Voters in school districts across the state went the polls Tuesday for school board elections.

In Sussex County, Delmar was the only district with a contested race. It had 3 candidates battling for 2 At-Large seats. Neal Baker and Jordan Johnson won those seats. Shawn Brittingham finished third.

In Central Delaware, the Caesar Rodney School District saw incumbents David Failing and Mike Morasco retain their seats, fending off challengers Anthony Cain and Andrea Ekwem.

Results in the Milford School District where incumbent Cindy McKenzie faced Nik Dutta-Roy for the District C seat are not yet available.

There were four districts with contested races in New Castle County.

In the Appoquinimink School District, 6 candidates vied for 2 at-large seats .Incumbents Nichelle DeWitt and Richard Forsten failed to hold those seats, with voters choosing Brittany Mumford and Elena Brenner.

The Christina School District’s lone contested race saw incumbent Celita Cherry hold on to her seat, defeating Charlene Sams in District A.

In the Colonial School District, there were two contested races.In District G, incumbent Carlos Dispres was victorious over Kayode Abegunde, while in District F the winner was Dawn Green, who defeated Rasheeda Campbell.

In the Red Clay School District, incumbent board president Vic Leonard was defeated by Jenny Howard by over 300 votes.

Turnout mixed this year. Appoquinimink, Caesar Rodney and Red Clay School Districts each drew over 1,200 voters, with Appoquinimink seeing over 7,300 ballots cast. Just over 1,800 people voted in Red Clay and nearly 1,500 in Caesar Rodney. No other district topped 650 voters.

Last year, 6 districts drew over 1,200 voters, including nearly 4,200 in Cape Henlopen School District.

