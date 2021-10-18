-
Sen. Tom Carper (D) says the release of five American prisoners over the weekend from Iran was a good deal for the U.S. as it also began lifting economic…
-
Delaware’s entire congressional delegation now backs the U.S. nuclear deal with Iran.Calling it a “close call,” Congressman John Carney (D-Delaware)…
-
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) is the 33rd senator to announce his support for a U.S. nuclear deal with Iran. “I am voting for this agreement because it is…
-
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) says he may join the ranks of those committing to vote for President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran.“I’m doing my homework,…
-
Delaware’s junior senator was among lawmakers quizzing Secretary of State John Kerry and other Obama Administration officials during the first hearing on…
-
The debate in Congress over the Iran nuclear deal announced earlier this week is just getting started – and Delaware’ senior senator says he taking his…
-
The three members Delaware's Congressional delegation each say they want to fully review the nuclear deal the U.S. and other world powers have struck with…
-
Delaware’s junior senator says the clock is ticking on the U.S. and other world powers to complete a nuclear deal with Iran.Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware),…