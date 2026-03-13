The Wilmington DMV is open again with safety changes after the tragic December shooting

The Wilmington DMV on Hessler Boulevard reopened March 10 following the December shooting that killed State Police Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook.

DelDOT says the facility reopened with changes to make it more secure and safe based on feedback from both law enforcement and employees.

Among the changes made at the Wilmington facility is that appointments are required for all services.

"For the first month, we are asking for customers just to make an appointment at the Wilmington DMV,” said DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod. “Just as we get reopened with these new protocols, we want to make sure that we are able to manage the customer volume that's coming through and that we have adequate staffing in place."

Once you get there, you’ll see other changes. There are no longer multiple entrances and exits and everyone must go through a weapons detection system, staffed by private security.

"These are very much like the systems that are now in place at many, many gathering places - stadiums, arenas. They're very similar technology where it's not a metal detector per se, it's actually a smarter detection system that's designed to really focus in on weapons themselves," said McLeod.

The weapons detection system is now at all DMV facilities in the state - and the greeter station at the entrance is now more secure and completely rebuilt and modified for employees and law enforcement.

McLeod notes there is also now a security room separate from the lobby and employee area where they can monitor video feeds and the lobby.