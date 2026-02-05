Wilmington’s mayor and police chief announce a new office to help with community safety

Wilmington is creating a new citywide Office of Community Safety.

The new office is intended to strengthen what city officials call their holistic, proactive and community-based approach to public safety and policing.

The new office would be led by a Director of Community Safety.

Wilmington Mayor John Carney says that person doesn’t need a police background.

"But I would think that it would probably involve somebody more with a general experience in government service,” said Carney. “Maybe someone that comes out of social services, as much as a law enforcement background."

The new position would not only be a senior-level advisor to the mayor but also act as a liaison between the community and city responsible for overseeing public safety initiatives.

"The main goal of the office is improved public safety in all of our neighborhoods. Crime reduction building on the reduced criminal activity that we've seen over the last several years, and it really is what is referred to as an all-city approach. So it involves not just the police department," said Carney.

Carney notes it also involves EMT’s, the Parks Department and License and Inspection that might attract negative and criminal attention he adds is not necessarily violent.

Carney says the office will help his administration coordinate where criminal activities overlap and help City Council identify hotspots in their districts.

He adds he’s discussed this initiative with council members while walking with them through their districts.