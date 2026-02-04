Candidates have until Monday to file for Newark’s April election

The filing deadline for the April 14 election in Newark is fast approaching.

The deadline to file to be a candidate in this year’s Newark municipal election is on Monday, February 9 at 5 p.m.

There are three races on the ballot – all on Newark City Council – in District 3, District 5 and District 6.

Jay Bancroft is the current councilman in District 3, and he’s reportedly not running for re-election for what would be a fourth term.

As of now, Deborah Welch is the only filed candidate for District 3.

Jason Lawhorn is currently the District 5 councilman, and there’s no confirmation if he’s running again. One candidate has filed to run in that race, George Irvine.

In District 6, Emile Brown is the current councilman, and he’s the only filed candidate in that race.

To be eligible to run, a candidate has to live in the district they’re trying to represent, live in the city for at least a year, be a registered voter, not have been convicted of a felony in the last 15 years and submit a nominating petition signed by 10 qualified voters in the district.

Nomination petitions can be picked up at the City Secretary’s office in the Newark Municipal Building.